Devil's Den Presser: Killer Acted Alone, Suspect's DNA Found At Scene

At a press conference about the killings at Devil's Den State Park, Arkansas State Police said suspect Andrew McGann indicated he'd committed the murders, his DNA matched DNA found at the scene, and victims' 7 and 9-year-old kids are safe. (7/31/25) MORE

splitscreen: mugshot of a young blonde man/member of law enforcement at podium delivering press conference

Audio of a phone call between Jordan Palmer and his mother

Defendant Jordan Palmer's Phone Call With Mother Played for Jury

Jordan Palmer's 911 call

Jordan Palmer's 911 Call After Allegedly Shooting Stephen Campbell

photos of victims

Infant Abandoned, Four Found Dead in Tennessee

daily trial wrap graphic

Returned Mail Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

james mcgann mugshot and police sketch

Teacher Arrested for Killing Couple On Hike

guy on police bodycam with hands up

Returned Mail Murder Trial: Jury Sees Police Bodycam Footage

blonde female judge on bench

Judge Scolds Dentist James Craig as She Sentences Him for Wife’s Murder

teen girl with braids in hair gives statement in court

Angela Craig's Daughter: 'I Hope She's Somewhere So Much Better'

verdict read

Poisoned Shake Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Prosecutor Shannon Foley presents the State's opening statement

Returned Mail Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Lawrence Dority in court

NBA Player Shot to Death Trial: Watch the Verdict

