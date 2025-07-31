Devil's Den Presser: Killer Acted Alone, Suspect's DNA Found At Scene

- Watch Live
At a press conference about the killings at Devil's Den State Park, Arkansas State Police said suspect Andrew McGann indicated he'd committed the murders, his DNA matched DNA found at the scene, and victims' 7 and 9-year-old kids are safe. (7/31/25) MORE
