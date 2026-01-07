Did Professional Hitman Kill Ohio Dentist, Wife?

The killer of Ohio dentist Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique Tepe is still on the loose and questions whether a professional hitman was responsible for their deaths are raised. A documentary examines the life and crimes of Jodi Hildebrandt. (1/7/26) MORE

Manhunt, Murder & Mayhem, Shows, Unsolved Cases ,

Latest Videos

Nick Reiner arraignment delayed

Nick Reiner Appears in Court, Does Not Enter Plea As Arraignment Delayed

Nick Reiner's arraignment delayed

Nick Reiner's Arraignment Delayed, Alan Jackson Withdraws from Case

Alan Jackson withdrawing

Reports: Alan Jackson Withdrawing From Nick Reiner Double Murder Case

Supreme court justices on bench

Ohio’s Highest Court Weighs Reinstating Sydney Powell’s Conviction

kevin west bodycam

Bodycam Shows Kevin West Crying at Scene, Talking to First Responders

kevin west in court listening to 911 call

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Jury Hears Kevin West's 911 Call

kevin west in court

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Derek Rosa

Sleeping Mother Stabbed Case: Judge Denies Motion to Suppress Evidence

Derek Rosa

'I Killed My Mom': Derek Rosa's 911 Call Played in Court

Sydney Powell's defense attorneys join Court TV

Sydney Powell's Attorneys Join Court TV, Discuss Appeals Court Decision

tepe murders POI

Person of Interest in Tepe Murders Seen in Surveillance Video

sarah jo pender in court

Sarah Jo Pender Denied Second Chance at Freedom

MORE VIDEOS