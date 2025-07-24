Docs: Dylan Mortensen Heard Struggle, Male Say 'I'm Gonna Help You'

In newly-released court documents, surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen told police she heard Kaylee Goncalves scream and say 'somebody' was inside the house. Mortensen then heard a 'struggle' and a male voice say 'I'm gonna help you.' (7/24/25) MORE

