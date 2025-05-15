Doctor Accused of Trying to Kill Wife on Hawaii Hiking Trail Denied Bail

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dr. Gerhardt Konig's wife says he pushed her towards the edge of a cliff in Honolulu, tried to inject her with a syringe and bashed her head with a rock. A judge denied bail for Konig, who has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. (5/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?