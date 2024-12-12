Donna Adelson’s New Attorneys Propose Trial Date

Donna Adelson, who's accused of plotting with her son, Charlie Adelson, to arrange the murder of her former son-in-law, FSU professor Dan Markel, makes her first court appearance with her new legal team as they propose a trial date. (12/11/24) MORE

