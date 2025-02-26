Drunken Judge Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Closing arguments are presented in the case against Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson. Ferguson is standing trial on a murder charge in the August 2023 killing of his wife, Cheryl Ferguson. (2/26/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

todd mullis appears in court

Todd Mullis' 911 Call Played in Court in Fight for New Trial

todd mullis appears in court

Todd Mullis Fighting to Get Conviction Overturned in Wife's Death

splitscreen: middle-aged woman and middle-aged man

Sementilli Friend: Monica Complained Insurance $ Wasn't Coming Fast Enough

A picture of a rake is displayed as evidence as a female doctor testifies on the witness stand.

Pathologist: Amy Mullis' Death By Corn Rake Was Homicide, She Didn't Fall

Kouri Richins sits in court

Kouri Richins' Jury Pool To Be Interviewed Virtually

Carol Hignite enters court

Carol Hignite Sentenced for Killing Husband

Monica Sementilli listens to audio in court

'Angry' Monica Sementilli Asks Police About Life Insurance in Interview

jeffrey ferguson seen in police interrogation video displayed on a screen

Judge Jeffrey Ferguson On Video: 'Convict My Ass, I Did It'

John Mello & Zachary Hughes

Zachary Hughes' Testimony Leads to John Mello's Arrest

Sementilli & Balderrana

Jury Sees Monica Sementilli & Lover Try to Secretly Communicate in Jail

zeke best and jeremy best

Jeremy Best Pleads Guilty to Murders of Pregnant Wife and Son

