Ellen Gilland Faces Sentencing For Killing Husband

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Ellen Gilland pleaded guilty to killing her husband in a failed suicide pact, but will a judge show her mercy at sentencing? Plus, Julie Grant takes a look at new video showing former Sheriff Mickey Stines after a judge was murdered in his chambers. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?