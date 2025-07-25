Emotional Victim Impact Statements: 'Lori Vallow Is The Family Tragedy'

Colby Ryan, Kay and Larry Woodcock joined others in delivering emotional victim impact statements at Lori Daybell's sentencing. Daybell was convicted of conspiracy in two Arizona cases after she was convicted of three murders in Idaho. (7/25/25) MORE

Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to Commit, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Judge Justin Beresky sentences Lori Daybell

'You've Left a Wake of Destruction': Judge Sentences Lori Daybell

Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux

Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

Larry Woodcock

Emotional Victim Impact Statements: 'Lori Vallow Is The Family Tragedy'

Lori Daybell addresses court

Lori Daybell Complains About Jail Conditions In Statement At Sentencing

JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan

JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

Lori Daybell

Doomsday Cult Mom Lori Daybell Faces Sentencing in Arizona Cases

grey haired woman in orange prison jumper

Donna Adelson's Attorneys File Series of Last-Minute Motions

Kathryn Restelli pled guilty

Kathryn Restelli Pleads Guilty in Murder Plot Involving Mother and Brother

Christopher Dontell addresses court

Christopher Dontell Tearfully Apologizes At Sentencing

Christopher Dontell in court

Christopher Dontell Sentenced For His Role In Gregory Rice Murder

Karina Cooper verdict

Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Karina Cooper Prosecution Rebuttal

Prosecution: Evidence Shows Karina Cooper 'Shot Ryan Cooper in the Face'

MORE VIDEOS