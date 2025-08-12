Examining Nicholas Kassotis' Body Language In Police Interrogation

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
What can Nicholas Kassotis' repeated blinking and other behaviors during an hours-long interrogation tell us about him? Plus, Rachel Morin's mother joins Julie Grant after her daughter's killer was sentenced. (8/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?