Family Plot Murder Case: Opening Statements

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Opening statements are presented in Kevin Ellis' trial where he is standing trial on charges he killed his brother-in-law, Matthew Restelli in a plot involving his sister, Kathryn Restelli and mother, Tracy Grist. (1/20/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?