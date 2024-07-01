FL v. Malarik: The Winn Dixie Murder

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
S2 EP7: When Sherri Malarik was found dead in a Winn Dixie parking lot, suspicion fell on her husband Greg. 20 years later, a former lover's confession may finally bring him to justice for murder. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?