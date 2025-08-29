Florida Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing Ex-NBA Player Adreian Payne

- Watch Live
Lawrence Dority was sentenced to life in prison for murdering former NBA player Adreian Payne. Dority claimed he shot Payne in self-defense, but he was convicted of second-degree murder. Payne played for the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks. (8/29/25) MORE
