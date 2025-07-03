Gregory Moore, Suspect in Aliza Sherman's Stabbing Death Posts $2M Bond

Gregory Moore, the former attorney for Aliza Sherman, who is now charged in connection with her death, posted a $2 million bond. Sherman was a Cleveland Clinic nurse and mother of four, who was brutally stabbed 12 years ago. (7/3/25) MORE

Cold Cases, Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Gregory Moore

Gregory Moore, Suspect in Aliza Sherman's Stabbing Death Posts $2M Bond

smiling blonde woman

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson on Trial in Crystal Rogers Murder

Barry Morphew indicted

Grand Jury Indicts Barry Morphew For Wife, Suzanne's Murder

split screen photos of sandra birchmore and matthew farwell

DNA Test Shows Matthew Farwell Did Not Father Sandra Birchmore's Baby

splitscreen: mug shot of a man/photo of a woman

Did an Attorney Kill His Client To Avoid Going to Trial?

mug shot of a 50-ish while male

Divorce Attorney Indicted in Cold Case Murder of Aliza Sherman

Chadwick Mobley in court

'I'm So Sorry': Chadwick Mobley Offers Apology At Sentencing

Rice Verdict

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Nichole Rice's Family Erupts Over Verdict

Nichole Rice

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

RIchard Sand

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Tiffany Sorgen

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Doug Kouns

PI 'Dumbfounded' Devin Hall Not Interviewed in Anita Knutson's Death

MORE VIDEOS