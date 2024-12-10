Gun Expert Joins Court TV to Break Down 'Ghost Guns'

Gun expert, Mario Campisano, breaks down how 'ghost guns' work and how they can be produced. The suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer, Luigi Mangione, may have used a ghost gun in the shooting of Brian Thompson. (12/9/24) MORE

