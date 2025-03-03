Highland Park Parade Shooter Pleads GUILTY

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Moments before openings were to begin, Robert Crimo III withdrew his earlier not guilty plea and changed it to guilty. Crimo killed 7 people and injured 12 during the 2022 July 4 parade in suburban Chicago. Sentencing is set for April 23. (3/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?