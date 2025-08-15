Holly Bobo's Killer in Court for Post-Conviction Relief Hearing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Zachary Adams was in court today for a post-conviction relief hearing. Convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and killing Holly Bobo, 20, Adams is appealing after Jason Autry, who testified he saw the killing, now says he made it up. (8/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?