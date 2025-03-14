How Will Defense Explain Away Bryan Kohberger's DNA on Knife Sheath?

Bryan Kohberger's DNA was found on a knife sheath found under victim Maddie Mogen and the comforter on her bed. Prosecutors say the defense plans to argue the evidence was planted. And: The latest news on the search for Sudiksha Konanki. (3/13/25) MORE

witness on the stand

Robert Baker on Fabio Sementilli: 'I murdered him because I wanted her'

Man on the witness stand, looks late middle-aged

Robert Baker Recalls Meeting Monica Sementilli, Having Secret Affair

Grumpy-looking man testifies as horrified woman looks on from defendant's chair.

Ex-Lover Robert Baker: Monica Had Nothing To Do With Fabio’s Murder

Young woman testifies as female defendant looks on

Sementillis' Daughter: 'I saw blood on the walls and in the kitchen'

curly-haired middle-aged witness in a sharp white blazer dabs her eyes with a tissue.

Victim's Friend to Jordan Henning's Lawyer: 'I AM Answering the Question!'

Jamie Savat

Friend: 'I've Seen What Those Children Went Through, Unlike You!'

Man testifies

Friend: Jordan Henning Said He Had A 'Top 10 List' Of Threats

Jamie Savat testifies in court

Friend: Jordan Henning Claimed He Could Kill And Blame PTSD Or Rage

Photo of Michael proctor

Michael Proctor's Family Speaks Out Against Karen Read

Jordan Hennings attorney stands in court

'You Might Want To Have A Seat': Jordan Henning's Lawyer Spars With Judge

Bryan Kohberger in court

Prosecutors: Kohberger Defense To Claim Knife Sheath Was Planted

smiling female pacific islander

Social Worker Allegedly Punched, Slapped Adopted Daughter Until She Died

