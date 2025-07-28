'I Was Prepared To Be Arrested': Alivea Goncalves On Facing Bryan Kohberger

- Watch Live
Alivea Goncalves talked about delivering her statement to Bryan Kohberger in court on ABC's Good Morning America. Kohberger was sentenced to four life terms in prison for the murder of Goncalves' sister and three others. (7/28/25) MORE
