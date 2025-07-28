'I Was Prepared To Be Arrested': Alivea Goncalves On Facing Bryan Kohberger

Alivea Goncalves talked about delivering her statement to Bryan Kohberger in court on ABC's Good Morning America. Kohberger was sentenced to four life terms in prison for the murder of Goncalves' sister and three others. (7/28/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Alivea Goncalves

'I Was Prepared To Be Arrested': Alivea Goncalves On Facing Bryan Kohberger

wide shot of a courtroom

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Brian Walshe Wants Murder Charge Tossed

bodycam of US Marshals in tactical gear raiding a home

Pediatrician Accused of Murdering Daughter: Bodycam Arrest Video Released

Shelby Nealy sentenced

Jury Recommends Death Penalty for Shelby Nealy for In-Law Massacre

sharp-dressed bald male, older middle-aged attorney argues animatedly in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Defense Closing Argument

Judge Justin Beresky sentences Lori Daybell

'You've Left a Wake of Destruction': Judge Sentences Lori Daybell

Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux

Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

Larry Woodcock

Emotional Victim Impact Statements: 'Lori Vallow Is The Family Tragedy'

Lori Daybell addresses court

Lori Daybell Complains About Jail Conditions In Statement At Sentencing

lawyer in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Prosecution Closing Argument: Part 2

lawyer in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Prosecution Closing Argument: Part 1

JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan

JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

MORE VIDEOS