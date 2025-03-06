Idaho Student Murders DNA Evidence | Vinnie Politan Investigates

New information regarding DNA evidence from under Maddie Mogen's fingernails, along with Dylan Mortensen's recollections from the night of the Idaho student murders, are examined by Vinnie Politan. (03/05/25) MORE

