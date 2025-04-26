Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

In Post-Conviction Interview, Lori Daybell Claims Tylee Died By Suicide

In post-conviction interview with True Crime Arizona, Lori Daybell said her conspiracy conviction shocked her. She also said her daughter, Tylee, died by suicide. Lori's already serving life without parole for killing Tylee and her son, JJ. (4/25/25) MORE

In Post-Conviction Interview, Lori Daybell Claims Tylee Died By Suicide

Lori Daybell's Cousin Talks to Court TV

Juror From Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial Joins Court TV

Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial: Watch the Verdict!

State: Lori Daybell and Her Brother Made Sure Charles Vallow Was Executed

Treena Kay presents the prosecution's closing argument in Lori Daybell's trial, where she's accused of conspiring with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her then-husband, Charles Vallow. (Court TV)

State: Lori Daybell's Motive To Kill Charles Vallow Was Money, Chad Daybell

Final Hearing Before Closings in Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial

Ex-Wife Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot of Former TV Anchor

State Rests Case-in-Chief Against Lori Daybell

Lori Texts Alex Cox: Stay Close to Me, They're Planning an Intervention

Detective: Charles Was Dead on the Floor for 45 Min. Before Alex Called 911

Detective: Charles Confronted Lori, Chad About Affair Weeks Before Death

