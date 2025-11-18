Indiana Homeowner Charged After Allegedly Killing Cleaning Lady

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Curt Andersen has been charged after Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez was killed when she was shot after she mistakenly tried to enter the wrong home to do a house cleaning. (11/19/25)
Do you want to continue watching?