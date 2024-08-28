Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Penalty Phase Closing Arguments

Attorneys give the closing arguments in the penalty phase of Robert Telles' trial, where he was convicted in the murder of Jeff German. The defense asked the jury for 20-50 years, while the state asked for a life sentence. (8/28/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

witness swears in while holding up his right hand while standing at the witness box next to an American flag

Trucker's Girlfriend Murder Trial: Palmer Testifies in His Own Defense

Jason Palmer takes the stand.

Trucker’s Girlfriend Murder Trial: Defendant Jason Palmer Takes Stand

Robert Telles penalty

Jury Recommends Sentence for Robert Telles

Telles Penalty Phase

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Penalty Phase Closing Arguments

Rosalinda Anaya makes emotional plea.

Robert Telles' Mother Makes Emotional Plea at Penalty Phase

Middle aged male witness on the stand. with gfx of picture of female victim.

Jason Palmer: I Did Not Kill Jessica Goodrich

Robert Telles verdict

Verdict Reached in Investigative Reporter Murder Trial

Defendent and lawyer in courtroom

Jesus Monroy is Granted Bail in Mia Campos Murder

Matthew Farwell

Former Police Officer Accused of Killing Sandra Birchmore

Man in suit is interviewed

Podcaster Close to Tara Baker’s Family Joins Court TV

Roger Fortson, a U.S. Airman was killed by Fl. Deputy Eddie Duran.

Florida Deputy Who Shot, Killed US Airman Roger Fortson, Denied Bond

Young, blonde male witness on the stand wears a navy blue polo shirt

Mother Texted Son: 'I'm scared for my life...he tried to strangle me'

MORE VIDEOS