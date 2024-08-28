Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Penalty Phase Closing Arguments

- Watch Live
Attorneys give the closing arguments in the penalty phase of Robert Telles' trial, where he was convicted in the murder of Jeff German. The defense asked the jury for 20-50 years, while the state asked for a life sentence. (8/28/24) MORE
