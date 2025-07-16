Jailhouse Photo Reportedly Shows Luigi Mangione with Huge Smile

The Daily Mail has reportedly obtained a photo of Luigi Mangione in which the accused killer appears to be smiling from within the walls of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is currently housed. (7/15/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

wide shot of defendants' table in a courtroom

Fatima Ali: Parents Planned Iraq Trip to Separate Me From My Boyfriend

splitscreen: defendants listen in court

Fatima Ali: I Wouldn't Have Gotten Away if Bystanders Hadn't Helped Me

smiling young man dressed in all white

wide overhead shot of surveillance video of a man walking through a door

Shelby Nealy Faces Sentencing for Killing His Ex-Wife and Her Family

splitscreen: 2 blonde women. one's at a news anchor desk, one's a talking head via zoom

WA v. Ihsan & Zahraa Ali Juror: I'm Not Feeling Well, Won't Be Back Today

James Craig and Wife, Angela

Poisoned Shake Murder: Trial Begins for Dentist Accused of Killing Wife

inmate in orange jumper walks into court

Stephan Sterns Pretrial Hearing in Child Sex Abuse Case

splitscreen: female witness and female defendant

Witness Says Teen Girl 'Couldn't Breathe' As Father Attacked Her

Splitscreen: male defendant listens as male witness testifies

Witness: Man Would Not Have Stopped Choking Girl if I Hadn't Stepped In

Jim and Stacy Chapin

Ethan Chapin's Parents React to Bryan Kohberger's Guilty Plea

booking photos of Lyle and Erik Menendez

Judge Orders DA's Office To Explain Evidence Kept Out Of Menendez' Brothers' Trial

jose morales appears in court

Jose Morales Sentenced in Missing Daughter, Murdered Mother Trial

