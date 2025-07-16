Jailhouse Photo Reportedly Shows Luigi Mangione with Huge Smile

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The Daily Mail has reportedly obtained a photo of Luigi Mangione in which the accused killer appears to be smiling from within the walls of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is currently housed. (7/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?