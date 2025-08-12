Jealous Ex Double Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Prosecutor Dylan Bagnal and Defense Attorney Ralph Wilson, Sr. presented their opening statements in the case against Ronnie Todd, Jr., who was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Emily Richitelli, and her new boyfriend, John Ashley Altman. MORE

John Ashley Altman's Neighbor Recalls The Night of The Murders

Rachel Morin's Mom Describes 'Immeasurable Grief' After Sentencing

FBI Agent James Berni analyzed cell tower data linked to Nicholas Kassotis, mapping interactions yet noting data's limitations on locations.

FBI Agent Details Cell Data Linking Nicholas Kassotis to Key Locations

Serial Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial

3 Dead in Shooting Outside a Target in Texas

Shawn Willis Pleads Guilty to Killing Mother As a Teen

Shawn Willis Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Mother's Murder

Examiner Describes Cuts or False Starts on Mindi Kassotis' Remains

Police Officer to Nicholas Kassotis: 'What Haven't You Lied About?'

Murder, Motive, Mystery: Week 1 in Nicholas Kassotis' Trial

Nicholas Kassotis In Police Interview: 'I Did Not Hurt My Wife'

