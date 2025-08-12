Jealous Ex Double Murder Trial: Verdict and Sentencing

After 30 minutes of deliberation, the jury found Ronnie Todd Jr. guilty of two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of John Ashley Altman and Emily Richitelli and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Nicholas Kassotis' first wife, Heather Thomas

Nicholas Kassotis' First Wife: GBI Sketch 'Looked Remarkably Like Mindi'

Former colleague of Nicholas Kassotis, Chris Czaplak

Chris Czaplak: Learned Nick Kassotis Was Primary Suspect in Mindi's Murder

side by side photos of defendant, female victim and male victim

Jealous Ex Double Murder Trial: Verdict and Sentencing

witness testifies in court

Friend of Ronnie Todd Jr. Recalls Him Threatening To Commit Murders

Officer testifying in court

Responding Officer Testifies About Arrest of Ronnie Todd Jr.

victim's minor son testifies

Son of Victim John Ashley Altman Describes Night of Double Murders

female witness on the stand

John Ashley Altman's Neighbor Recalls The Night of The Murders

lawyer in court

Jealous Ex Double Murder Trial: Opening Statements

split screen shows rachel morin's photo, Patty Morin and her attorney

Rachel Morin's Mom Describes 'Immeasurable Grief' After Sentencing

FBI Agent James Berni analyzed cell tower data linked to Nicholas Kassotis, mapping interactions yet noting data's limitations on locations.

FBI Agent Details Cell Data Linking Nicholas Kassotis to Key Locations

Christopher Wolfenbarger

Serial Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial

3 dead at Austin, Texas, Target shooting

3 Dead in Shooting Outside a Target in Texas

MORE VIDEOS