Jeffrey Spencer's Daughters Testify Against Him In Murder Trial

What impact will the testimony of Caitlin and Carolyn Spencer, Jeffrey Spencer's daughters, have on the jury in his murder trial? Plus, a new documentary looks at the mystery surrounding the death of Ellen Greenberg. (9/29/25) MORE

jury sees evidence photo

Baby in the River Murder Trial: Day 5 Highlights

Donna Adelson reacts to hearing the verdict

Donna Adelson Denied Acquittal, New Trial, and Leave to Interview Jurors

Prosecutor Bernadette Serafinowicz delivers the State's open in FL v. Daniel Stearns.

Scattered Remains Murder Trial: Prosecution Open Statement

Lt. Charles Winbush

Lieutenant Questioned Over Brandon Isabelle Interrogation Tactics

Brandon Isabelle interrogation video

Brandon Isabelle Interrogation: 'I Know What You Did, You Know What You Did'

Carolyn Aguayo, defendant Jeffrey Spence's daughter

Jeffrey Spence's Daughter: 'I Saw an Anger and a Violence in His Eyes'

Carolyn Aguayo testifies

Jeffrey Spence's Daughter Says Dad Said He'd Kill With a Shotgun

Surveillance video shows Bryan Kohberger

Video Shows Bryan Kohberger at Costco After Idaho Murders

Kayla Blake and her daughter Kennedi McWhorter, 13, who were found stabbed to death.

Man Charged in Murders of Mom, Teen Daughter Found Stabbed in Their Home

Caitlin Spence on the stand

Caitlin Spence Testifies Against Her Own Father

Splitscreen: Bryan Pata/Ex-University of Miami football player Rashaun Jones

Trial Delayed for Man Accused of Killing Univ. of Miami Football Teammate

Elizabeth Betolla

Victim's Mother Reacts to Jose Soto-Escalera's Death Penalty Recommendation

