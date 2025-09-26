Jeffrey Spence's Daughter Testifies Against Him in Murder Trial

Caitlin Spence took the stand to testify against her father after pleading guilty to her role in Kirby Carpenter's murder. Plus, new video shows Bryan Kohberger shopping hours after murdering four students. (9/26/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Surveillance video shows Bryan Kohberger

Video Shows Bryan Kohberger at Costco After Idaho Murders

Kayla Blake and her daughter Kennedi McWhorter, 13, who were found stabbed to death.

Man Charged in Murders of Mom, Teen Daughter Found Stabbed in Their Home

Caitlin Spence on the stand

Caitlin Spence Testifies Against Her Own Father

Splitscreen: Bryan Pata/Ex-University of Miami football player Rashaun Jones

Trial Delayed for Man Accused of Killing Univ. of Miami Football Teammate

Elizabeth Betolla

Victim's Mother Reacts to Jose Soto-Escalera's Death Penalty Recommendation

The Machete Plot Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Jose Soto-Escalera sentencing

Jury Recommends Death Penalty For Jose Soto-Escalera

Tom Burns

Jose Soto-Escalera's Defense Presents Argument To Avoid Death Penalty

Prosecutor Donald Richardson

State: Jose Soto-Escalera 'Developed a Plan' That Was 'In-Depth and Devious'

Brad Johnson

Officer Details Finding $38K, Gold In Jeffrey Spence's Safe Deposit Boxes

Carmen Escalera, Jose Soto-Escalera's mother

Jose Soto-Escalera's Mother Takes Stand In Penalty Phase of Son's Trial

michael j brown and rex heuermann

Rex Heuermann's Attorney Addresses Upcoming Trial

