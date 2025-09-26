Jeffrey Spence's Daughter Testifies Against Him in Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Caitlin Spence took the stand to testify against her father after pleading guilty to her role in Kirby Carpenter's murder. Plus, new video shows Bryan Kohberger shopping hours after murdering four students. (9/26/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?