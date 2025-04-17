Gary Hilton IWAK Banner

Jose Morales: 'I Did Not Kill Christine Holloway'

On cross, defendant Jose Morales insisted that he did not kill his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, with whom he shared a 1-year-old daughter. Morales also testified that there's no possibility he's delusional about killing her. (4/17/25) MORE

Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Menendez brothers sketch

Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing Begins, Motion To Delay Denied

press conference and ambulance

Suspect In Custody, At Least Five Hurt In Shooting At FSU

male defendant on the stand looks mad

Jose Morales: 'I Did Not Kill Christine Holloway'

Wide shot of courtroom

Final Hearing Before Closings in Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial

Menendez Resentencing Underway

Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing Underway

Menendez Brothers Motion to Delay

Judge to Hear Motion to Delay Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing

Jose Morales testifies

Jose Morales Testifies Intruders Murdered Christine Holloway

Aiden Kearney speaks to Karen Read in court

Aiden 'Turtleboy' Kearney Pleads The Fifth At Karen Read Hearing

Witness with a screen behind him

Lori Texts Alex Cox: Stay Close to Me, They're Planning an Intervention

Inside Week 1 of Lori Daybell’s Trial | On the Record

witness on the stand wears a grey suit, sports a buzzcut

Detective: Charles Was Dead on the Floor for 45 Min. Before Alex Called 911

Jose Morales testifies

Jose Morales Blames PCP For Memory Loss

MORE VIDEOS