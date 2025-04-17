Jose Morales: 'I Did Not Kill Christine Holloway'

- Watch Live
On cross, defendant Jose Morales insisted that he did not kill his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, with whom he shared a 1-year-old daughter. Morales also testified that there's no possibility he's delusional about killing her. (4/17/25) MORE
