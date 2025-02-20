Judge Allows Evidence of DNA Found on Knife Sheath in Bryan Kohberger Case

In a major ruling, Judge Steven Hippler has declined to throw out key evidence in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Judge Hippler denied the defense's request to exclude DNA evidence, including DNA found on a knife sheath snap. (2/20/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Zachary Hughes said he struck Christina Parcell with a pistol and saw roses, petals and stems scatter before he struck her with a knife over and over. The judge cut Hughes off when he told the jury that the State was hiding proof from them.

