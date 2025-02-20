Judge Ashley Disagrees With Hughes Judge Ruling Out Child Porn Evidence

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Ashley thinks the judge should let Hughes testify he killed Christina Parcell because he thought she was involved in child porn. He called it prejudicial; but Ashley said it's relevant if Hughes argues he acted in defense of others. (2/19/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?