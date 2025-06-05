VPI Special Report GFX

Judge Asks Lori Daybell Why She's 'Not Medically Able to Proceed'

Judge Justin Beresky said Lori Daybell was examined after she argued she was too sick for court, and from a medical standpoint, there's no clinical reason for her to miss court. He concluded that Lori is of sound mind and able to proceed. (6/4/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Daybell Jury Seated

Jury Seated in Lori Daybell's Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial

Audio of Lori Daybell was captured Monday before proceedings were postponed until Wednesday due to illness. Daybell scolded the judge for dragging her out of bed when she was sick.

Daybell to Judge: 'Are You Gonna Drag Me In Here Like You Did Today?'

Daybell OS Delayed

Lori Daybell Proceedings Delayed Due to Illness

Steven Lawson has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Crystal Rogers,

Steven Lawson Guilty on Charges Related to Crystal Rogers' Disappearance

Daybell Judge Argue Over Headsets

Lori Daybell, Judge Justin Beresky Argue Over Who Wears Headsets

Lori Daybell in court

Lori Daybell Argues With Judge Ahead Of Second Conspiracy Trial

interior of courtroom

Lori Daybell Asks Judge To Recuse Himself From Upcoming Trial

wide shot of a courtroom facing a judge on the bench

'Are You Done?': Judge Loses Patience With Lori Daybell

Donna Adelson in court

New Wiretaps, Allegations Of Plots in Donna Adelson's Murder Case

mugshot of a blonde woman

Lori Daybell Wants a New Trial, Cites Juror Misconduct

Gessica and Isabella Sementilli speak in court

'You Ruined Our Life': Sementilli Daughters Address Christopher Austin

