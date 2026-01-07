Judge blocks domestic violence expert, closes next hearing in Kouri Richins case

- Watch Live
A judge issued key evidentiary rulings in the murder case against Kouri Richins, limiting expert testimony, blocking a domestic violence expert for now, and ordering day two of hearings closed to the public.
