Judge in Bryan Kohberger Trial Wants to Know Who Leaked Information

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Kohberger case judge orders prosecution and defense to give him a list of anyone who may have had access to previously unreported information about Kohberger's internet search history and any details featured in a "Dateline" episode. (5/16/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?