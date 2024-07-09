Judge Pushes Back Bond Hearing for Nurse Facing Murder Charges

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Traveling nurse Nicole Linton faces murder and manslaughter charges for an Aug. 2022 crash that left a pregnant woman, her unborn baby, her 11-month-old son, her fiancé and two other adults dead. (7/9/24)
Do you want to continue watching?