interview with a killer season 2 banner

Judge to Set Rules for Bryan Kohberger's Trial

Prosecutors and attorneys for a man charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students in 2022 will argue some of the final ground rules they want for Bryan Kohberger's trial in a two-day hearing set to begin Wednesday morning. (4/9/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Ingolf Tuerk testifies

Dr. Ingolf Tuerk Says Killing Katie McLean Was 'A Traumatic Event'

lori daybell in court

Lori Daybell Questions First Responders About CPR for Charles Vallow

Sweatpants on fire

Stermer Defense Expert: Fire Investigator 'Totally In Error'

bryan kohberger hearing

Judge to Set Rules for Bryan Kohberger's Trial

man with white hair (and white beard) on witness stand.

Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Fire Captain About the Crime Scene

The Sementillis

Closing Arguments Continue in Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial

Tuerk testifies in court

Tuerk Describes Moments After Wife's Death: 'I Wanted To Kill Myself'

linda stermer and trevor stermer

Son Says Linda Stermer Told Him to 'Silence' Brother Over Accusations

linda stermer and trenton stermer

Linda Stermer's Son Makes 'Explosive' & 'Detrimental' Statement At Trial

lyle menendez speaks to tmz

Will Menendez Brothers' Latest Interview Affect Their Case?

Karmelo Anthony

Police Warn About Misinformation In Deadly TX Stabbing

Blonde, bespectacled woman delivers a statement in court.

Lori Daybell, Pro Se Defendant, Delivers Open in Murder Conspiracy Trial

MORE VIDEOS