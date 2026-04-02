Judgement Day: Judy Church Sentenced for Boyfriend’s Poisoning Death

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Judy Church was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the poisoning death of her live-in boyfriend, Leroy Fowler. Church, who was convicted of first-degree murder, spiked Fowler’s drinks with antifreeze. (4/2/26) MORE
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