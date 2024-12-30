Julie Grant: 'You Don't Launch a War Over a Tip'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Julie has a different kind of tip for the pizza delivery driver who allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman over a $2 tip. And, authorities are racing to find the identity of the woman who was burned to death on a New York City subway car. (12/30/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?