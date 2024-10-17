Jury Seated in Sarah Boone's Suitcase Murder Trial

A jury has been seated in Sarah Boone's trial, which consists of six jurors and eight alternates. Boone is accused of zipping her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., in a suitcase and leaving him to die on Feb. 25, 2020. (10/17/24) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Sarah Boone Jury Seated

Jury Seated in Sarah Boone's Suitcase Murder Trial

Corey Binderim sits in court

Home Renovation Murder Trial: Jury Reaches Death Penalty Decision

woman testifying in court

Leilani Simon’s Former Coworker Disputes Her Account

Sarah Boone sits in court

Judge Rules No Snacks for Sarah Boone

photo collage

Corey Binderim's Defense Highlights Good Acts

sharp-dressed grey-haired man on the witness stand

Melody Farris' Affair Partner Admits He Was Seeing Two Women

side by side of male witness and female defendant in court

Melody Farris’ Former Lover Testifies

Pamela Hazel addresses jury

'Lives Were Ruined': Prosecutor Argues For Corey Binderim's Death Sentence

graphic that says daily trial wrap featuring a woman's mug shot

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

Rex Heuermann Status

Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann in Court for Status Conference

Youngkin & Simon

Leilani Simon's Ex-Boyfriend Asks Her About Toddler Son's Whereabouts

Menendez Brothers

Family Members of Menendez Brothers Push for Their Release

MORE VIDEOS