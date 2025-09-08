Jury Selection Begins For Man Accused in Trump Assassination Attempt

- Watch Live
Jury selection has begun in the trial of Ryan Routh, who's accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump in FL in 2024. Routh, who's representing himself, allegedly plotted for weeks before aiming a rifle through shrubs as Trump played golf. (9/8/25) MORE
