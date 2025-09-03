Jury Selection Underway in Kiss and Kill Murder Trial

- Watch Live
Jury selection is underway in Samantha Krebs' murder trial, where she faces life in prison if convicted of murdering her boyfriend. Prosecutors say Krebs stabbed him, kissed him, said 'goodbye' and then walked out the door. (9/3/25) MORE
