Jury Will See DNA Evidence Kohberger Wanted Kept Out of Trial

Judge denied defense motion to keep evidence of DNA on knife sheath out of trial, saying DNA technique State used to ID Kohberger did NOT jeopardize the investigation. Jury will also see cell and digital evidence defense wanted kept out. (2/19/25) MORE

Jury Will See DNA Evidence Kohberger Wanted Kept Out of Trial

Judge Ashley Disagrees With Hughes Judge Ruling Out Child Porn Evidence

Zachary Hughes said he struck Christina Parcell with a pistol and saw roses, petals and stems scatter before he struck her with a knife over and over. The judge cut Hughes off when he told the jury that the State was hiding proof from them.

Judge Orders Zachary Hughes to Stop Talking

Andrew Lester

Andrew Lester Dies After Pleading Guilty To 2023 Shooting of Black Teen

redheaded bearded young man testifies.

Zachary Hughes: I Brought a Gun, Knife, Gloves, Paint Thinner, and Roses

John Mello & Zachary Hughes

Zachary Hughes' Testimony Leads to John Mello's Arrest

Sementilli & Balderrana

Jury Sees Monica Sementilli & Lover Try to Secretly Communicate in Jail

Zachary Hughes testifies in court

Zachary Hughes: John Mello Offered Me $5K To Kill Christina Parcell

Zachary Hughes testifies in court

Zachary Hughes Says He Felt 'Sense of Responsibility' In Custody Case

Judge Beverly Cannone

Judge Suspends Karen Read Hearing Citing 'Grave Concern'

Hughes & Moyer

Zachary Hughes' Defense Tells Jury He 'Wants to Tell You What Happened'

zeke best and jeremy best

Jeremy Best Pleads Guilty to Murders of Pregnant Wife and Son

