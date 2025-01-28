Karen Read Defense Files Motion to Dismiss Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Karen Read's defense attorneys make new efforts to get her retrial dismissed, which is set to begin in April. Her defense say there was misconduct by the commonwealth centering around missing video of Read's SUV at the Canton PD sally port. (1/28/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?