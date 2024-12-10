Karen Read's Retrial Delayed

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Karen Read's second trial has been delayed. Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow. Read's defense claims she was framed. (12/9/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?