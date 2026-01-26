Kevin Ellis' Sister Testifies to Mother's Alleged Involvement in Murder Plot

Defendant Kevin Ellis' sister Rachel Jorgensen takes the stand and details her mother, Tracey Grist's involvement in the plot to murder Matthew Restelli, her son-in-law at the time. (1/26/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

3D Crime Scene

Detective Uses 3D Crime Scene to Walkthrough Murder Plot Timeline

Kathryn Restelli criss

Kathryn Restelli Caught in Contradictions on Cross in Brother's Murder Trial

Tracey Grist's internet search history

'Donna Adelson' Was Focus of Tracey Grist's Internet Searches

Defendant Kevin Ellis' sister Rachel Jorgensen

Kevin Ellis' Sister Testifies to Mother's Alleged Involvement in Murder Plot

Photo of Ryan Wedding

Ex-Olympic Snowboarder, FBI fugitive Ryan Wedding Arrested

Courtroom sketch of Luigi Mangione

Trial Date Set For Luigi Mangione's Federal Trial

michael mckee arraignment

Michael McKee's Attorney Enters Not Guilty Plea in Tepe Murder Case

William Brock sits in court

Letters Plead For Mercy For Elderly Ohio Man Who Killed Uber Driver

nev schulman

Nev Schulman Breaks Down 'Catfish' Theory in Banfield Case

ashlee buzzard

Permanent Gag Order Placed in Ashlee Buzzard's Murder Case

(L) Desmond Burks, (R) Dr. Devon Hoover

Man Pleads Guilty in Murder of Neurosurgeon Found Dead in His Attic

Crime scene evidence in Paul Caneiro's murder trial

Guns, Knives and Bloody Clothes: Crime Scene Evidence in Paul Caneiro Trial

MORE VIDEOS