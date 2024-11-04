Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Killed in the Crosswalk Murder Trial: Bartender Killed in Hit-and-Run

Suspected drunk driver Brandon Janik is accused of murder in the death of Joshua Gilliland, a bartender who was fatally struck while walking in a marked crosswalk on his way to work. Janik allegedly ran a red light when he hit Gilliland. (11/4/24) MORE

folder icon Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Someone holds up a Polaroid-style photo of a middle-aged, bearded, red-headed man in a plaid shirt.

Killed in the Crosswalk Murder Trial: Bartender Killed in Hit-and-Run

Photos of Sheila Keen-Warren

'Killer Clown' Sheila Keen-Warren Released From Prison

richard allen is escorted down a set of stairs

Jurors Watch Videos of Richard Allen Behind Bars

Richard Allen

Head of Mental Health Services for IDC Testifies for Defense

Daniel Penny placing chokehold on Jordan Neely

Opening Statements Take Place in Subway Chokehold Manslaughter Trial

Daren Abbey

Police Charge Suspect in Brutal Campsite Murder

Sgt Chad Riddle testifies in court

Testimony: Suspect Told Friends To Lie to Police After Stabbing

Sharp dressed journalist on a news set.

David Scott: Crime Was a Sick Collaboration Between Two Criminal Minds

young male defendant in a plaid shirt on the witness stand

The Murder of Laken Riley: Pretrial Hearing for Defendant Jose Ibarra

Karen Read sits in court

Judge Pauses O'Keefe Family's Civil Case Against Karen Read

Young female inmate in yellow prison garb walks past a TV camera

From Troubled Teen to Teenage Murderer

RIchard Allen.

State Rests Its Case in Chief in Delphi Murders Trial

MORE VIDEOS