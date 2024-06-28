Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 33 Recap

After three days of deliberation, the jury, consisting of six men and six women, in the Karen Read trial has yet to reach a verdict. Jury deliberations continue Friday in the Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial. (6/27/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

After three days of deliberation, the jury, consisting of six men and six women, in the Karen Read trial has yet to reach a verdict.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 33 Recap

The judge took time to speak to Ashley Benefield herself during a wide-ranging motions hearing.

Black Swan Murder Trial: 911 Call, Witnesses Addressed at Hearing

Ashley Benefield sits in court during a motions hearing

Ashley Benefield in Court for Motions Hearing

Splitscreen of a web cam broadcast of a court hearing. One one side is the judge, on the other are the parties located in the courtroom.

Parties Agree to June 2025 Trial Date for Bryan Kohberger

split screen shows courtney clenney in court and her attorney, Sabrina Puglisi in a split screen

Courtney Clenney's Attorney Reacts to 'Big Win' in Court

As jury deliberations continue in the Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial, Karen Read's attorney, Alan Jackson, challenged the verdict form, which did not include 'not guilty' for the lesser included charges.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 32 Recap

Marshella Chidester, who was charged in the Michigan boat club crash that killed two kids and injured many others, gives exclusive interview to Scripps News Detroit.

Boat Club Fatal Crash: Marshella Chidester Gives Exclusive Interview

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was back in front of a judge for a status conference. Clenney is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, who was stabbed to death inside their Miami apartment in 2022.

OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney in Court for Status Conference

Lawyer stands while animatedly presenting an argument in court.

Karen Read Trial: Judge Agrees to Add Language to Verdict Form

WebEx court hearing shows attorney, judge and defendant

Mia Bailey, Accused of Murdering Parents, Appears in Court

Sonya Henry testifies in court

'It Looked Terrible': Defendants' Sister Describes Mother's Injuries

Karen Read verdict form

Karen Read's Attorney Challenges Judge Over Verdict Forms

MORE VIDEOS