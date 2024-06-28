Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 33 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
After three days of deliberation, the jury, consisting of six men and six women, in the Karen Read trial has yet to reach a verdict. Jury deliberations continue Friday in the Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial. (6/27/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?