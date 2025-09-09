Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

A chief medical examiner and the mother of the victim's child took the stand in Samantha Krebs' trial, where she's accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death and kissing him goodbye before telling police he killed himself. (9/9/25) MORE

Samantha Krebs' Call With Police: 'Is He (Joey Carnot) Okay?'

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Jury Hears 911 Call After Victim Fatally Stabbed

Defense Says 'Story is in the Details' in Suni Bell Murder Case

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Prosecution: Defendants 'Teamed Up' to 'Hunt Down and Kill Suni Bell'

Ukranian Refugee Stabbed in Random Attack On Commuter Train

Amish Mom Charged With Murder Says God Told Her To Throw Son In The Lake

WI v. Krebs: M.E. Can't Say Whether Joey's Stab Wound Was Self-Inflicted

Case Agent: Rebekah Baptiste, 10, Was Too Dehydrated to Walk on Her Own

Jury Selection Begins For Man Accused in Trump Assassination Attempt

Mom Who Left Kids in Hot Car While She Got Lip Fillers Back in Court

Lori Daybell Attempts To Get Message To Son Colby Ryan Before Court TV Interview

