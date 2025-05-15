Kohberger Defense Doubles Down on Alternate Suspect Theory

At a pre-trial conference, Bryan Kohberger's defense team insisted there are alternate suspects in the Idaho Student Murders. The judge said he wants to see evidence by June 6. The defense's proffer is currently under seal. (5/15/25) MORE

Kohberger Defense Doubles Down on Alternate Suspect Theory

Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello testifies

Medical Examiner Reveals John O'Keefe's Cause & Manner of Death

Karen Read Retrial: Medical Examiner Details John O'Keefe's Injuries

Rodney Hinton Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges of Aggravated Murder

Doctor Accused of Trying to Kill Wife on Hawaii Hiking Trail Denied Bail

'Are You Done?': Judge Loses Patience With Lori Daybell

Is the Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Fair?

Investigator Reviews Crime Scene Photos from Where John O'Keefe Was Found

Crime Scene Investigator Reviews Photos of Karen Read's Vehicle

Karen Read Retrial: John O'Keefe's Niece Details Karen Read's 'Coldness'

FSU Shooting Suspect Released From Hospital, Held Without Bond

Blogger ‘Turtleboy’ Indicted on New Witness Intimidation Charges

