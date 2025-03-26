Kohberger Family Members May Be Called As Witnesses

- Watch Live
State responded to defense request to allow Bryan Kohberger's immediate family to attend trial by filing motion saying they may be called as witnesses. Testifying witnesses usually can't hear other witnesses testimony before they testify. (3/26/25)
