Kouri Richins Back in Court for Status Hearing

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Kouri Richins appeared in a Utah court room to learn whether there was enough evidence to go to trial with her case. Kouri is facing charges of murder for allegedly poisoning her husband, Eric Richins. (6/21/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?